NWA Removes All Videos From Youtube

The National Wrestling Alliance has removed all of their videos from Youtube as of today, which includes episodes of the series NWA Powerrr. It’s unknown at this time why the NWA decided to remove the video footage. The company has been on hiatus since the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although it did come back briefly in December with NWA Shockwave.

Since the hiatus, many of the talents that were contracted have gone elsewhere, including Eli Drake, James Storm, Zicky Dice, Marti Belle and Royce Isaacs. The company did get some exposure with their women’s champion (then Thunder Rosa, now Serena Deeb) appearing on AEW Dynamite, but there hasn’t been much news on its future. President William Corgan simply said the promotion was not dead and that Powerrr would be back soon, but that was in late September.