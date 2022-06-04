Backstage Details on CM Punk’s Injury, When AEW Found Out About His Surgery

– PWInsider has an update on CM Punk after he announced last night that he was injured and will require surgery. According to the report, he will be having surgery on his foot, and AEW was aware of his injury after his six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite earlier this week. However, there wasn’t confirmation that Punk would need surgery on the injury until yesterday afternoon, shortly before the AEW Rampage TV broadcast.

Additionally, there is reportedly no word yet on how long his foot injury is expected to keep him on the shelf.

PWInsider also notes that Punk relinquishing the title was never in the plans since they’ve used an interim championship before with the TNT Title, similar to UFC.

As noted, Punk will not be stripped of the title. Instead, AEW is holding a series of matchups to determine an interim world champion. Once CM Punk is ready to return to the ring, he will face the interim champ to unify the titles.