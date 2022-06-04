CM Punk Announces He’s Injured on AEW Rampage, Will Undergo Surgery

CM Punk has suffered a setback, announcing on AEW Rampage that he is injured and must undergo surgery. On Friday’s show, the AEW World Champion came out and announced in an emotional promo that he has suffered a broken foot that will need surgery to fix.

Punk noted that he’s not done and the wheels “have not fallen off,” but one of them is broken. He said he’ll be back and better than ever. He noted that he told Tony Khan that he didn’t want to hold AEW up and said there are a lot of people like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley that can take his spot while he’s out. He said that Khan said he believes in Punk. Punk said he will come back bigger, faster, stronger, and hungrier than ever and he will prove exactly why he’s the best in the world.

While he did not make it explicit, Taz said on commentary that Punk is relinquishing the AEW World Title.