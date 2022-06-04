Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey, AEW fans. It’s Friday evening and while the NHL playoffs have given us a reprieve, returning Rampage to its usual time, you’re still stuck with me! Lee Sanders is busy at AwesomeCon this weekend so he’s out, leaving me to fill in once more for you. We’re just five days past AEW Double or Nothing which was an eventful PPV to say the least.

Tonight we have Athena making her AEW in-ring debut, as well as Dante Martin challenging Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship. Oh, and as announced by CM Punk just over an hour ago, he’s going to have an “important announcement” about the AEW World Championship and his career. That doesn’t sound concerning at all. Anyway, it promises to be a hell of a night so let’s get right to it.

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros.

We’re starting off by punishing my fingers, awesome. Matt and Penta face off in the ring and let the crowd work itself up as they talk some trash and Penta shoves Matt. Matt Too Sweets Penta in the face, and Penta does the same back. Penta takes off the glove and throws it at Matt, who goes for a superkick caught. Penta with the Fear Factor, countered and Matt tries a Fear Factor, countered into a sunset flip. Penta with a drop toe hold, he goes for an armbar but Matt armdrags out, lateral press cover for one and they’re in each other’s faces.

Nick tags in, as does Fenix and they go flippy. Nick with a chop to the chest and a springboard armdrag to Fenix. He charges and gets sent onto the apron, Fenix goes over for a sunset powerbomb that is countered, missed roundhouses on the outside and back in to nail each other — and they’re right back up! Nick offers a handshake, Fenix takes it and Matt attacks from behind.

Matt takes in, double kick to Fenix in the corner and then another kick. Matt with a diving dropkick through the ropes and Nick dives through onto Fenix — and Penta leaps over with a dive! And now it’s Fenix’s turn off the turnbuckle! Back inside the ring, Matt with a Scorpion Deathlock and Penta grabs Nick for a submission in the ropes, ref calls for a break. Nick with a kick to the face and a rana to Penta, but he charges into Fenix’s rana! Matt goes out and gets hit with a cutter on the outside. Fenix rolls Matt in, dives off the top but Matt gets the knees off and we’re on PIP break.

We’re back with Nick and Fenix down. Matt tags in and charges right into a book by Fenix, who climbs and leaps but gets caught by Matt for a trio of Northern Lights Suplexes. Penta comes in and gets caught — double Northern Lights! Matt tags in Nick Jackson and sets Fenix in the ropes, holding him. Nick leaps off with a senton, cover for two.

My TNT feed got wonky for a moment but Penta now has Matt in the ropes, Fenix up top for a footstomp DDT. Fenix covers for two. Fenix with a dive to Nick, Penta slams Matt down and Fenix climbs up top, he leaps off with the frog splash, cover for two.

Fenix sets Matt on the top rope, but gets shoved down — and leaps into an enzuigiri! Penta in, Fenix on his shoulders, they go for a Doomsday superplex but Matt fights off and Nick springboards in to take them out. Matt with a cover for two. Matt tags in Nick, elbows and Fenix sent into the rope, he 619s through and Penta with a kick to Nick’s head. Penta on top, Fenix gets on his shoulders — PENTA STANDS! Splash of Penta’s shoulders! Penta takes out Matt, cover — NO!

Fenix with a springboard spin kick to Nick in the corner, he goes for a Muscle Buster but Nick counters. Poison Rana! Penta in, double superkick to him. Double superkick to Fenix. BTE Trigger — Fenix moves. Springboard off the ropes, caught by Fenix — Meltzer Driver. Cover, but Penta breaks it up! Penta gets in Matt’s face — the mask is pulled off! Double superkick! BTE Trigger to Fenix finishes it.

Winner: Young Bucks (14:52)

Rating: ****

Thoughts: Just a flat-out balls to the wall actionfest. It’s exactly what we expect from these two teams, and there was no way the Bucks weren’t gonna go crazy in their hometown. No, not everything was perfectly crisp, but it was all pretty much great.

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Two Guys

Hobbs and Starks attack before the bell and lay into their opponents. Starks tags in Hobbs after the bell rights and sends the scrub into the ropes, who gets run over. Hobbs picks up the other guy and chokeslams him as Starks takes out his partner for the pin.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (0:45)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP guys whose name I didn’t even catch.

* Punk addresses the AEW World Championship tonight.

* Before the next match we get a promo for Stokely Hathaway where he said Athena was calling for a title match right after arriving. Instead, Kiera Hogan is going to beat her ass.

Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

Lockup to start, Kiera gets dragged down but gets a kick right off that. They go into the ropes and Kiera smacks Hogan hard in the face. She comes off the ropes for a crossbody, caught by Athena who goes to slam her down but Kiera turns it into an armdrag. Sprinboard crossbody by Athena, Hogan quickly bails to the outside.

Hogan talks with Hathaway and Athena fakes out a dive, then takes Hogan out and rolls her in. She talks trash to Cargill and goes onto the apron. Knee to Hogan and she goes to springboard in, but Velvet grabs Athena’s legs and slams her into the apron. Velvet rolls Athena in, legdrop facebuster by Hogan and we’re on PIP break.