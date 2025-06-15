– It looks like WWE has closed the book on Damage CTRL for the time being. Fightful Select has an update on the former WWE powerhouse stable. Damage CTRL used to be one of the most powerful ones in WWE’s women’s division, but the group was quietly disbanded in recent months.

WWE reportedly made the internal decision to disband the stable in early May when Dakota Kai was released from the company. It was then noted to the announcers around that time to no longer announce any of the remaining members as “representing Damage CTRL.”

With Bayley splitting from the group last year, Dakota Kai being released, Asuka still on the injury shelf, and Kairi Sane also not yet back from her injury layoff, that only left Iyo Sky as the only active member. The group had already been disbanded by the time Kairi Sane made her WWE TV return later that month.

Fightful notes that they asked if the group still had life with Asuka’s pending return. They were informed that as far as how WWE’s creative plans have been developed so far, the group is not expected to make a comeback. However, Fightful notes that they were informed that it’s still possible that combinations of the group could still end up teaming with each other again when they’re healthy and ready for in-ring competition. It’s noted that the name could eventually be revived.

Former Damage CTRL leader, Bayley, recently returned to WWE TV earlier this month, igniting a feud with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.