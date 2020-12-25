Backstage Note on Original Plans for Women’s Match at AAA TripleMania XXVIII

– This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on a women’s match that was originally planned for December’s AAA TripleMania 28 event between Taya Valkyrie and Lady Shani. According to the report, Taya withdrew from the match due to travel concerns to Mexico with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women’s matchup for the card was then changed to a six-woman tag team match, which would feature Faby Apache, Shani, Lady Maravilla, Chik Tormenta, Hiedra, and Hades. Ultimately, the women’s match at the event became the inaugural Copa Triplemanía Femenil, which featured Lady Shani, Lady Maravilla, Hades, Big Mami, Pimpinela Escarlata, Mamba, Chik Tormenta, Faby Apache, and La Hiedra. Lady Shani won the match by last eliminating Lady Maravilla.

The Observer noted that there was pressure in AAA to use Big Mami on the card since she’s not like most girls, along with the Exoticos since they are also on the roster. Additionally, most of the women reportedly didn’t want to take bumps over the top rope to the floor due to the height of the top rope. As a result, they would bump to the apron before going to the floor.