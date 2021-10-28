Backstage Notes on Last Minute Changes to AEW Dynamite Main Event

– On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, The Dark Order beat The Super Elite in a Halloween-themed main event. The Super Elite were dressed as the Ghostbusters, and Adam Hangman Page disguised himself as The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, eventually interfering in the match to help his friends pick up the upset win. Fightful Select has an update on how the match was booked.

Per the report, The Elite using Ghostbusters gear, costume, and music was a last-minute change. Fightful sources stated that the original plan was for The Elite to have a Squid Game-style entrance and costumes. However, after WarnerMedia and TNT received word on the plans, they reportedly shot them down. One source stated that they got the sense that TNT officials did not understand how much of a parody the Squid Game gimmick was supposed to be. That said, there was no heat between the two parties over the issue.

As previously noted, music producer and composer Mikey Rukus revealed on Twitter that he had to put The Elite-riffed version of that Ghostbusters theme together on incredibly short notice.

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite returned to its regular night and timeslot on Wednesday on TNT. The show had been airing on Saturday in recent weeks due to the MLB Playoffs.