Backstage Rumor on Why MSK Is Getting Booed in WWE NXT

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the report that originated at BodySlam.net on why fans at the WWE Performance Center are booing NXT tag team champions MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter).

According to BodySlam’s report, the NXT fan community booing the team was incited by a negative tweet MSK member Nash Carter posted in 2018, where he criticized a spot involving Bayley superfan Izzy receiving a choke slam at an indie wrestling event that occurred in 2018 (Find out more information on that HERE). A number wrestlers, including Nash Carter, Lince Dorado, Lance Storm, and Chelsea Green criticized the spot.

Izzy’s parents are allegedly holding a grudge against Carter due to his past comments and reportedly convinced a group of vocal NXT fans to boo the team whenever they appear on TV. The Bodyslam source claimed, “Go back and watch NXT before Takeover: Stand and Deliver, their posse is [on] hard cam every show. After [Takeover] a decision was made to move them off hard cam because of the booing of MSK, but by then the crowd had been ingrained to boo them because “it was cool.”

BodySlam.net’s report also noted that the parents, along with the contingent of fans they incited to join them in a negative reaction for MSK, were later asked by NXT officials to move away from the hard-camera side of the venue when they were seen visibly booing MSK during the TV broadcast.

Another source claimed they heard a member of the fan group, who was not Izzy or her parents, make a suggestion that they should chant “Your dad’s dead” to Carter after he had posted comments on social media about the 12th anniversary of his late father’s passing last February. WWE NXT officials were reportedly notified by the comments of this audience member.

According to Meltzer on Observer Radio, he received a couple versions of this story, but he said, “The version going around is basically correct.” It’s alleged that there are people who attend NXT events, including Izzy’s parents, are mad at Nash Carter for his and other wrestlers’ past comments about Izzy’s bump at the indie wrestling event from several years ago.

Meltzer added on Izzy’s parents, “He [Nash Carter] shows up in NXT, and her parents start the crowd to go against him, and they’ve got a lot of friends, and you know, and everyone knows everyone. Because it’s like — there’s like 200 people there, and they’re pretty much all invited, and it’s the same people every week, which is — it is what is.”

MSK is currently scheduled to defend the NXT tag team titles later tonight at Halloween Havoc against Imperium in a Spin the Wheel Make the Deal match.