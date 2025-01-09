wrestling / News
Backstage Update on NJPW Contract Statuses for Gabe Kidd, TJP, Kevin Knight & David Finlay
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on the NJPW contract statuses of wrestlers Kevin Knight, Gabe Kidd, TJP, and David Finlay. As previously noted, their contracts were due to expire soon.
Fightful reports that NJPW is still in active negotiations with Kevin Knight. Additionally, Kidd, TJP, and Finlay are reportedly expected to stay with NJPW.
In the co-main event of Wrestle Dynasty, NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd faced a returning Kenny Omega in the co-main event, which Omega won. The match received rave reviews. At the same event, David Finlay defeated AEW’s Brody King. The night before, he lost the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 19.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Latest On Backstage Belief Regarding Malakai Black’s AEW Status
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut