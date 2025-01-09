– Fightful Select has an update on the NJPW contract statuses of wrestlers Kevin Knight, Gabe Kidd, TJP, and David Finlay. As previously noted, their contracts were due to expire soon.

Fightful reports that NJPW is still in active negotiations with Kevin Knight. Additionally, Kidd, TJP, and Finlay are reportedly expected to stay with NJPW.

In the co-main event of Wrestle Dynasty, NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd faced a returning Kenny Omega in the co-main event, which Omega won. The match received rave reviews. At the same event, David Finlay defeated AEW’s Brody King. The night before, he lost the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 19.