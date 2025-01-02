Backstage Update on David Finlay’s NJPW Contract Status

– Fightful Select has an update on the NJPW contract of reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay. Finlay’s NJPW contract is reportedly slated to expire soon.

NJPW sources inform Fightful that Finlay is expected to remain part of NJPW, and New Japan has reportedly expressed interest in retaining Finlay. The 31-year-old Finlay is a fourth-generation pro and the son of former WWE Superstar Fit Finlay. He debuted as a “young lion” for NJPW in 2015. He’s since won the promotion’s Global Heavyweight Championship twice, the IWGP Tag Team Championships with Juice Robinson, the NEVER Openweight Championship, and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

David Finlay is the current leader of the Bullet Club War Dogs. He will defend his title this weekend at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on Saturday, January 4 at the Tokyo Dome against Yota Tsuji. The following day at Wrestle Dynasty, he will face AEW star Brody King in a singles bout. The event will also be held at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday, January 5. Wrestle Dynasty will feature stars from NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM.