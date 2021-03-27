Backstage Update on Former Knockouts Champion Returning to Impact Wrestling

– According to a report by Fightful Select, former TNA Knockouts and tag team champion Taylor Wilde is slated to be making her return to Impact Wrestling. Additionally, this is a move that has been the works for a while, and Wilde was reportedly in attendance backstage at the latest set of Impact TV tapings.

The report continues that Wilde was originally planned to appear in Impact Wrestling before the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, when Impact was shooting for TNA nostalgia and bringing back former TNA talents. Unfortunately, Wilde had stated over the summer that travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic made her return an impossibility at the time being. However, she was hopeful regarding a future return at a later date.

Wilde last appeared for Impact when it was still TNA Wrestling back in 2010. During her tenure in the company, she held the Knockouts title and the Knockouts tag team titles on two occasions with both Sarita and Hamada.