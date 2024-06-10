Backstage Update On Hikuleo’s Expected WWE Signing

BodySlam.net previously reported that Hikuleo’s agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling has come to an end, marking his final appearance on June 9, 2024, at Dominion, and he may be making his way to WWE, possibly joining The Bloodline faction.

Fightful Select reports NJPW and WWE sources told them that Hikuleo has interest from WWE with the belief he will join the company. Fightful Select had reported in the past that Hikuleo’s NJPW deal was up in June 2024.

He previously had talks with WWE last January, but an informal hiring freeze was in place that prevented them from being signed. He later agreed to a new deal with NJPW until the summer of 2024.

Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and the adopted son of WWE icon Haku.