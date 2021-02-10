Backstage Update on MLW’s Plans for Filthy Island

– Speaking to Fightful Select, MLW wrestler Dominic Garrini shared some new details on apparent plans for next week’s Filthy Island event. The event is a takeoff of UFC Fight Island. According to Garrini, the UFC sold fans a pack of goods by making them think Fight Island would take place on a beach. Ultimately, the reality of Fight Island didn’t resemble that. MLW reportedly communicated this idea to the talent, and MLW apparently wants to hold true to that tropical island and beach theme.

Additionally, Garrini said that matches on Fight Island will be held in a ring with no ropes, similar to the Bloodsport events. The no ropes ring has reportedly increased in popularity due to its use Bloodsport and other crossover events.

MLW Filthy Island is scheduled for February 17. MLW will announce the lineup for the card later on tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion.