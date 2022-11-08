Backstage Update on Nick Aldis & NWA Situation

– Fightful Select has an update on the Nick Aldis situation with NWA. Aldis was recently suspended by the NWA after giving his notice to the company and plans on leaving when his contract expires in January.

According to the report, Nick Aldis has remained professional in handling his NWA business in recent months. Additionally, he’s scheduled to appear on Sam Robert’s show this week to address the situation.

It was previously reported that the situation is not a work and has been developing for a while. However, Fightful reports many were undecided on that in the months before it became public.