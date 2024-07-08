Backstage Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s CMLL Status Amid WWE & AEW Interest Reports

There was a report that Stephanie Vaquer has contract offers from AEW and WWE.

However, Luchablog reports that Vaquer is still under contract to CMLL and “has significant time left on that contract.” The report added that the length of her contract “is not expected to matter much” as CMLL has let wrestlers out of their contracts in the past should someone have big offers from a United States promotion.

Vaquer does have interest from WWE and AEW. However, it has not been confirmed if contract offers have been made. This comes after she worked AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and lost the NJPW Strong Women’s Title to Mercedes Mone in a key bout on the card.