ROH News: Bandido Working Exclusively With ROH Going Forward, ROH Holding HonorClub Event Sunday, G1 Supercard Merchandise Available Soon

– Bandido wrestled his last independent show at the Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Supershow last week and will work exclusively with ROH going forward.

– Merchandise from G1 Supercard will be available on the ROH website but it’s unknown when that will happen, as the company still has to ship their inventory back from NYC and head back on the road.

– ROH will hold a live event this Sunday in Columbus, Ohio and stream it for Honor Club subscribers. It will feature Villain Enterprises vs. The Kingdom, Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams, Rush vs. Soberano Jr., Four Corner Survival featuring Caristco vs. Bandido vs. Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black, an eight man tag team bout with Silas Young & The Briscos & Shane Taylor vs. The Bouncers & Coast 2 Coast, Jenny Rose vs. Holidead.