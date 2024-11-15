Barry Darsow Recalls Curt Hennig Pranking Sid Vicious & Ultimate Warrior In WWE

Curt Hennig was known as a big prankster during his career, and Barry Darsow recently recalled Hennig pranking Ultimate Warrior and Sid Vicious with mice. Darsow, best known as Smash from Demolition and the Repo Man in WWE, appeared on Hitting the Turnbuckle and during the conversation, he recalled one of Hennig’s pranks and how Ultimate Warrior reacted. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Hennig playing a prank on Sid and Ultimate Warrior: “He ended up getting about a hundred baby mice. And we get to TV, and he put a bunch of them in Sid Vicious’ pocket, and then he put a bunch of it in Ultimate Warrior’s pocket.”

On Warrior complaining to Vince McMahon about it: “[Ultimate Warrior] went nuts, you know, just screaming and that’s what they wanted to do. So, right away he goes to tell Vince… Then The Warrior comes out and the first thing Vince does is he yells out, ‘Hennig where are you?’ So Hennig goes into their office — and I talked to Curt afterward, they were laughing about it.”