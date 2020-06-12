WWE News: Batista’s My Spy Gets Amazon Prime Release Date, Backlash Theme Song, Alter Bridge Shares WWE Playlist

– My Spy starring Batista is set to debut on Amazon Prime on June 26th. The movie has been delayed several times. It was originally scheduled to be released in late 2019, then was pushed back to January 2020, then to April 2020, before being pulled due to the pandemic.

In the movie, Batista plays a “hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.

– WWE has announced that the official theme song for Backlash is Panic! At the Disco’s “The Greatest Show,” a cover of the song from Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman. The song has been used in promos for Backlash.

– Also on the WWE music front, Alter Bridge has added their favorite WWE star theme songs to their wrestling-themed Apple Music playlist titled “To The Ring.” You can see the playlist at the link in the tweet; it includes “Cult of Personality” and Steve Austin’s “I Won’t Do What You Tell Me” variation on his theme song.