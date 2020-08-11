Amazon Reportedly Wants Sequel To Batista’s My Spy

Deadline reports that a sequel to My Spy, which starred Batista, may happen soon. Amazon and STXFilms are looking to have all the key players from the movie return for a sequel due to the film’s great viewership on Amazon Prime.

The movie was set to open in theaters on April 17th, but once most of the country went into lockdown in March, Amazon acquired the film and started streaming it on Amazon Prime on June 26th. That streaming launch was apparently a big success. The movie did end up grossing $9 million at the box office in Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and others.

The original starred Batista as a hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.