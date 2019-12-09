Batista To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE is making big news on the Hall of Fame front today, as the nWo was just announced as the headliners, and an Animal is about to join them. People reports that Batista is the next name to go into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020. The event happens on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Batista is a six-time WWE world champion and is best known for his time as a Smackdown main eventer and member of Evolution. He’s had feuds with several big stars including Randy Orton, Triple H, John Cena and The Undertaker.

Batista said of the honor: “Vince [McMahon] called me personally to ask me, I was just … I wasn’t surprised, but I was pretty happy. It’s a good feeling, it’s a really great feeling. As soon as I hung up the phone, I was … and excuse my language, I was like, ‘S–t, I gotta give a speech.’ And that is what I’ve been stressing about since. I don’t think it’s sunk in. And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels … because I’m still working so much, it doesn’t feel like an end of a journey. And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It’s the end of my in-ring journey, but it’s not the end of my journey with the WWE. I will always be connected with them, I’ll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn’t really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I’m right in the mix. … All I can say is it feels good, it’s just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it. For me, it was a storybook ending. It was as good as it gets. I got to close out my career the way I wanted to.”