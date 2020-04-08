Batista’s New Movie My Spy To Skip Theaters, Headed Straight To Amazon

Deadline reports that Batista’s new film My Spy, which was set to premiere on April 17, will skip theaters entirely and debut on Amazon’s streaming service. Amazon Studios acquired the STX film and will announce a date for Prime Video in the future.

My Spy was directed by Peter Segal from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber. It also stars Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong and Devere Rogers. It did have a small theatrical run already, as it premiered in Canada last month to earn $200,000. It also earned $4.4 million overseas, with $2.7 million from Australia. It was also available in Mexico, the UK, Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Here’s a synopsis: My Spy follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.