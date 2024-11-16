Bayley Discusses Her Mental Preparation for the Royal Rumble

– During a recent interview with The Vegas Film Critic, WWE Superstar and former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley discussed mentally preparing for the Royal Rumble and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on mentally preparing for the Royal Rumble: “Yeah, it’s honestly, I’ve learned throughout the years, that it’s more mental for me. So like, you know, we train all year long. We don’t have any off off seasons or anything so we’re always in my opinion we’re always in tip-top shape but for the Rumble, you know, you kind of every year I’ve seen, I just want to be in there longer. Like I want to get in there sooner and I want to be in there longer and I want to eliminate more women every year. So like, that’s how I look at it. Just trying to get better every single year.”

On her first Royal Rumble: “You know, my first year I was say, number 27, and I only eliminated one person where, like, as the years went on, I got in earlier, so I was in there a little bit longer, eliminated more girls every single year until finally, you know, you win the big one. But it is a very different mental preparation than just a normal match because you could either be in there for 30 seconds, 30 minutes, or an hour. You never know.”

Bayley was in action on last night’s WWE SmackDown, advancing in the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament. She beat Candice LeRae and B-Fab in a triple threat bout to advance in the first round of the tournament after pinning B-Fab with a rollup. Bayley will next face the winner of Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport in the seminfinals.