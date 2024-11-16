WWE News: Bayley Advances In US Title Tournament, Kevin Owens Says He’ll Be At Next Week’s Smackdown

– Bayley is the first woman to advance in the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament, picking up the win on this week’s Smackdown. Bayley defeated Candice LeRae and B-Fab to advance in the first-round tournament match on Friday’s show. She pinned B-Fab with a roll-up to move onto the next round.

Bayley will face the winner of Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport in the semifinals.

– Kevin Owens was banned from this week’s WWE Smackdown, but he said in a video he would appear on next week’s show. As noted, Nick Aldis said earlier in the show in a promo with Cody Rhodes that Owens was banned until the matter of his putting Randy Orton out of action was handled internally. Owens posted a video to Twitter saying that he just did his job against Orton but was being punished for it, and pointed out that Triple H tried to warn Orton of what would happen.

He went on to say that Aldis called him and told him to show up next Friday because Cody Rhodes wanted him there.