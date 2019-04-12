Bayley and Sasha Banks Were Reportedly Vocally Unhappy Backstage About Losing Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35

– A new report claims that Bayley and Sasha Banks were vocal backstage about their unhappiness over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that a few different sources backstage said that the two were seen laying on the floor of the locker room, as well as in front of one of their rooms at the hotel, “loudly making it known they were unhappy” about the loss. He said that he heard it from four different, independent sources who approached him about it, as opposed to the other way around. Lending further credence to the report is the fact that WrestleVotes states they had heard the news as well.

Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 12, 2019

This info is from four different sources I've spoken with the past day. All independent from each other and all came to me about it, not the other way around. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 12, 2019

Well damn pal. I heard this also but didn’t want to report simply because I didn’t believe it. However if @ryansatin heard it as well, good chance it’s true. And it’s beyond immature of both Sasha & Bayley. Get over it. https://t.co/T0wluVEO36 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 12, 2019

The news follows a report from earlier in the week that Banks tried to quit WWE because she felt “blindsided” by losing the tag team titles, thinking that the two of them would get a longer run to give the titles a sense of credibility. The two had said they would be defending the titles on Raw, Smackdown and in NXT, which they never got the chance to do after the IIconics won the championships at the PPV.

Banks is reportedly taking some time off to figure out what she wants to do, and cancelled a scheduled appearance on The Wendy Williams Show at the last minute. She cited a family emergency as the reason for the cancellation.