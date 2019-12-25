Bayley Says Her Heel Haircut Left Her ‘In Shock,’ Talks Changing Her Character

– Bayley spoke with the Detroit News for a new interview discussing her heel turn and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On how far her career and wrestling has come since 2010: “It’s insane to think about. It’s very humbling to think how far wrestling has come, and how far women’s wrestling has come. It’s really, really cool what time and a little bit of patience can do.”

On her heel turn: “It felt great. I knew what I wanted to do and I knew what I needed to do. But the actual snip of the ponytail, I was a little in shock. My hair was the longest I’ve ever had it, and I’ve had that freakin’ ponytail for seven years. The last time my hair was this short, I was 10 years old.”

On being the babyface for so long and changing it up: “Character-wise and personally, mostly personally, it was much needed. I really go off my emotions or what I’m passionate about at the time, and there came a point where I was like, ‘I don’t even know what I’m fighting for anymore.’ That’s when it hit me, and I was like, something needs to change. And that was it.”