WWE News: Bayley Shares Backstage Royal Rumble Pic With Edge & Victoria, Xavier Woods Channels Hamilton

– Bayley got a cool picture backstage with a couple of Royal Rumble returns, and shared it to social media. The Smackdown star posted the photo of herself with Victoria and Edge alongside a photo of her at a much younger age meeting Victoria, captioning it:

“I’m the REAL (rumble) winner. Winner of my damn dreams and aspirations and goals and decisions and work and LIFE. #rolemodel”

I’m the REAL (rumble) winner. Winner of my damn dreams and aspirations and goals and decisions and work and LIFE. #rolemodel pic.twitter.com/v4LAYI4RJB — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 5, 2021

– Xavier Woods put together a music video set to “History Has Its Eyes on You” as sung by Christopher Jackson in Hamilton that you can check out below: