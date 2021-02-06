wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Shares Backstage Royal Rumble Pic With Edge & Victoria, Xavier Woods Channels Hamilton
– Bayley got a cool picture backstage with a couple of Royal Rumble returns, and shared it to social media. The Smackdown star posted the photo of herself with Victoria and Edge alongside a photo of her at a much younger age meeting Victoria, captioning it:
I’m the REAL (rumble) winner. Winner of my damn dreams and aspirations and goals and decisions and work and LIFE. #rolemodel pic.twitter.com/v4LAYI4RJB
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 5, 2021
– Xavier Woods put together a music video set to “History Has Its Eyes on You” as sung by Christopher Jackson in Hamilton that you can check out below:
History has its eyes….. pic.twitter.com/Nz7zWAxBZT
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) February 5, 2021
