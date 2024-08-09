Bayley Says WWE Women’s Title Wasn’t Her Goal With Damage CTRL

Bayley recently weighed in on her WWE Women’s Championship win, noting that this was not her goal when she returned to WWE TV with Damage CTRL. The now-former Women’s Champion appeared on the Angle Podcast before SummerSlam, where she lost the title to Nia Jax, and was asked whether her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam 2022 was done with the goal of bringing her the title.

“No,” she said (h/t to Fightful). “No, this was never the goal. IYO SKY becoming champion was the goal. Dakota Kai becoming champion was the goal. It was weird, I was talking to people when I was pitching for this, there were videos that I did and promos that I wrote that was like, ‘I’m not here to be a champion. I’ve done all those things. I couldn’t care less about those things. What I’m here to do is for them to feel that, for them to have their Mania moments, their Summer Slam moments, to become champion.'”

She continued, “Luckily we were able to do that, and this was kinda just like a little side piece, a little par that I wasn’t expecting, and that’s their fault. If they would’ve have turned on me, IYO could’ve still been champion, but here we are.”