Bea Priestley Comments On Her In-Ring Return at NJPW Resurgence

During an appearance for Highspots Sign-It Live (via Fightful), Bea Priestley spoke about her return to the ring at NJPW Resurgence, where she defeated Viva Van. It was her first match since November 2024.

She said: “I sure did. It was in Ontario, California. Yeah, but initially when they told me, I was like, ‘Wait, that’s not in Canada is it?’ Yeah, but that was awesome and I feel like it was really cool seeing all the New Japan boys again because I’d see them all the time in Japan. So, it was great to be back. Loved it.“