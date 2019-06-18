wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Faces Lacey Evans in Street Fight After Raw (Pics, Video)
June 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans faced off after Raw went off the air in a street fight. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw Lynch defeat Evans via submission.
The two are set to compete with Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship on the line at Stomping Grounds this Sunday.
Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans Street Fight was fun. Good dark match. Wish it had been on TV tbh. #RAW pic.twitter.com/ocOteKchk6
— Mike L (@MikeeLocos) June 18, 2019
AND @BeckyLynchWWE WITH THE TAP OUT VICTORY #RAW pic.twitter.com/GmNJKoDZI1
— daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 (@legitbecky) June 18, 2019
