wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Faces Lacey Evans in Street Fight After Raw (Pics, Video)

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lacey Evans Becky Lynch RAW

– Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans faced off after Raw went off the air in a street fight. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw Lynch defeat Evans via submission.

The two are set to compete with Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship on the line at Stomping Grounds this Sunday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading