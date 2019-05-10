wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Makes Her Return To Ireland, New Podcast From Hawkins & Ryder, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan Reunite In Brussels
– WWE has posted videos of Becky Lynch’s homecoming in Dublin, Ireland, and she brought her two belts with her.
.@BeckyLynchWWE aka #Becky2Belts brought her championships back home to #WWEDublin and received quite the homecoming from the #WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/AzFbtQHn2c
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2019
I left home to find out who I was, but it took coming back to remind me of who I am. I will never forget this night— me, you, and those two belts that say #IAMTHEMAN #ThankYouIreland pic.twitter.com/vu3a13aqiy
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2019
– WWE has also posted a video from the reunited Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, who teamed up during a live event in Brussels.
According to them, #WWEBrussels is not the only place you can be graced with the presence of @RubyRiottWWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce one last time! pic.twitter.com/eZEpID6Rvx
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2019
– A new episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast is now online.
