WWE News: Becky Lynch Makes Her Return To Ireland, New Podcast From Hawkins & Ryder, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan Reunite In Brussels

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted videos of Becky Lynch’s homecoming in Dublin, Ireland, and she brought her two belts with her.

– WWE has also posted a video from the reunited Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, who teamed up during a live event in Brussels.

– A new episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast is now online.

