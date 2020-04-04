Becky Lynch On the NXT Women’s Championship Being Defended at WrestleMania, Possible Ronda Rousey Return

Becky Lynch weighed in on the NXT Women’s Championship being defended at WrestleMania as well as whether she wants Ronda Rousey back in WWE for a new interview. Lynch spoke with Vicente Beltrán and talked about Charlotte Flair challenging Rhea Ripley for the title on this weekend’s PPV. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On the NXT Championship being defended at WrestleMania: “Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty cool. I wonder if perhaps an NXT person should have gotten the chance to fight for it. But such is the way things fall, or such is the way things are privileged. But it means — it’s awesome. It’s awesome to see that it is defended at WrestleMania. And to see where it’s come now, like there was a lull for women in NXT for a little while. And now it’s picked up again and it’s super-strong. And it makes me super-excited because there’s a lot of competitors that I could see that [could] come challenge me for the title, and offer me some good fights and of course, then realize that The Man is at a whole different level. But yeah, being in NXT and growing that way and changing the landscape of it forever, and of women’s wrestling forever — hugely important to me.”

On if she would rather see Ronda Rousey return to WWE or stay home: “Yes, leave her at home. I’ve talked a long time that all these little MMA-heads that want to come into WWE because they think it’s an easy meal ticket but don’t put n the work, don’t put in the hours that we do when it comes to travel, when it comes to studying the craft, when it comes to the grind, when it comes to obsessing about this and making sure the crowd appreciates everything that we do. And so she doesn’t want to put in that work, I think good riddance to her. But if she does want to come back, I’ll be holding down the fort. But just remember that I’ve been getting better and better and better every time while she’s been at home playing her Twitch or whatever.”

