Becky Lynch On Her Reaction To Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Defeating The Usos

In an interview with ESPN (via Wrestling Inc), Becky Lynch spoke about her reaction to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens beating the Usos at Wrestlemania. The two ended the 600+ day reign of the former tag team champions, winning their first WWE tag titles in the process.

She said: “If you saw me afterwards, I was a blubbering mess. I have known those guys since I was 19 years old. We wrestled in front of less than 100 people in Italy. We toured together. I love those guys; they’re like brothers to me. To know everything that they’ve been through — both individually and together — especially recently. To see them walk out the main event of WrestleMania as champions, as double champions, it just brought, it brought many tears to my eyes.“