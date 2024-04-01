Becky Lynch Names WrestleMania 38 Loss As Her Favorite WrestleMania Moment

Becky Lynch’s favorite WrestleMania moment in her career is actually a loss — namely, her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Lynch recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and revealed that her Raw Women’s Championship loss to Belair trumps her big win in the main event of WrestleMania 35. You can see highlights from the discussion below:

On her favorite WrestleMania moment: “I enjoyed WrestleMania 38 where I lost to Bianca more than I enjoyed WrestleMania 35. I think Daniel Bryan said something similar, as well, about enjoying his WrestleMania match against Kofi [at WrestleMania 35] than he did WrestleMania 30. It’s weird like that. Sometimes, what we enjoy in terms of our artistic expression aren’t always the stories that audiences revere the most.”

On enjoying being a heel more than a babyface: “When you were a top babyface, you were micromanaged a little more [under Vince McMahon]. At WrestleMania 38, I had more freedom creatively. When you’re the villain, you’re making the crowd like someone else. There’s a lot of fun in putting the shine on someone else.”

On her WrestleMania 35 win: “That’s the girlhood-dream-come-true moment. Everyone asks me, ‘How did I feel?’ I felt everything, but I also felt nothing. It’s this weird juxtaposition. I made it, but had anything changed? There were fireworks, but my internal landscape wasn’t any different. I found it one of the harder things to write about in my book. That’s the thing people want to read about it. I understand thatt–it’s the culmination. Then the next night I’m brought back to earth when I had to do a segment with Lacey Evans on one-hour sleep while Vince was yelling at me in Gorilla. On the flip side, there was the confidence and the cockiness I walked around with leading up to that match at WrestleMania 35. Ultimately, it wasn’t my destination. It was another important stop on my journey.”