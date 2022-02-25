wrestling / News
Being The Elite Teasing ‘Huge’ AEW Live Event Announcement On Next Week’s Show
February 25, 2022
There is apparently another “huge” AEW announcement on tap, as the newest tease comes via The Young Bucks and Being The Elite. It was revealed on the official BTE Twitter account that a big AEW live event announcement would be revealed on next Monday’s show.
The Young Bucks furthered the tease by adding a thinking face emoji of their own in a quote tweet.
You can view the tweets below.
Huge @AEW live event announcement on Monday’s new #BTE! Subscribe:https://t.co/ccdustIfgJ @youngbucks
— Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) February 25, 2022
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) February 25, 2022