Ben Stiller Reacts To Kris Statlander’s Dodgeball Tribute At AEW Full Gear

Kris Statlander paid tribute to Ben Stiller’s Dodgeball character at AEW Full Gear, and Stiller himself reacted to the look. Statlander wore ring gear inspired by White Goodman from the 2004 comedy for her TBS Championship match and did the cobra sign during her enteance.

Statlander proved unsuccessful in defending her title, with Julia Hart picking up the win and the championship. Statlander tagged Stiller in a tweet, writing:

“I promise you @BenStiller I won’t lose the next time”

Stiller saw the post and replied, as you can see below.