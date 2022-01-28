Beth Phoenix Addresses Her In-Ring Future In WWE After Royal Rumble

In a recent interview with Scott Felstead of Muscle and Fitness, Beth Phoenix discussed her kids attending their first wrestling show at the WWE Royal Rumble, her in-ring future in WWE after the Rumble, and much more. Here’s what Phoenix had to say:

Beth Phoenix on her kids attending their first wrestling show at the Royal Rumble: “Our kids are now of an age, they are 5 and 8, so they can appreciate and understand more of Mom and Dad’s careers. This will be their first experience at a wrestling show.”

On her in-ring future in WWE after the Rumble: “I never close any doors in wrestling, because I don’t want to be called out as a hypocrite later when its like ‘you’ve retired like, five times!’ So, I feel great, I don’t have any injuries that prevent me from wrestling, I don’t know what the future brings but I do know that this moment … all I can worry about is this moment in time, and if this is my last match, what a way to go out than beside my husband, in front of my kids, you know, in a stadium, and the Royal Rumble is my favorite pay-per-view so it’s got a fairy tale written all over it”