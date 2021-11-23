Beth Phoenix on How the WWE NXT 2.0 Changes Affected the Announce Team

– During a recent interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix discussed how the brand changes to NXT 2.0 have affected the broadcast team. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Beth Phoenix on the changes to NXT 2.0: “Well it made us have to be on our toes so much more. We have a whole bunch of new talent that came in, kind of all at the same time, and our jobs is to tell stories to bring forward everybody’s positives and to help connect the dots where everybody still has room to grow. So we’re trying to get to know everybody as fast as possible and also while they are learning their characters, they’re going straight into the deep fryer {laughs} and we’re doing our best to try and make sure that with limited amount of TV time that you really get to know these characters and you know what they’re doing and what there personalities are and what their motivations are.”

Her view on helping the NXT Superstars: “Because our job now and our motivation is to create characters that can go to Raw or Smackdown. We want these guys and girls to be prepared, we want everybody to kinda have a great start so that when they hit the ground running on Raw and Smackdown they are bound for superstardom.”