Beth Phoenix Weighs In On Possible Match With Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix returned to WWE on Raw to save Edge from The Judgment Day, and she recently weighed in on a potential match with Rhea Ripley. Phoenix was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and talked about whether she’d be up for a match with Ripley.

“We’ll have to see,” Phoenix said (per Wrestling Inc). “With wrestling it’s like, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen.”

She added about Ripley, “That’s a young lady that I have loved watching grow and I have loved watching flourish and thrive … She’s standing out and stepping up like she deserves and I’m not really happy about the ball shot. Like, I want to say nice things, but that really p***ed me off.”

Phoenix’s last match was a mixed tag match with Edge against Maryse and Miz at this year’s Royal Rumble.