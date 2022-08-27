wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Weighs In On Possible Match With Rhea Ripley
Beth Phoenix returned to WWE on Raw to save Edge from The Judgment Day, and she recently weighed in on a potential match with Rhea Ripley. Phoenix was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and talked about whether she’d be up for a match with Ripley.
“We’ll have to see,” Phoenix said (per Wrestling Inc). “With wrestling it’s like, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen.”
She added about Ripley, “That’s a young lady that I have loved watching grow and I have loved watching flourish and thrive … She’s standing out and stepping up like she deserves and I’m not really happy about the ball shot. Like, I want to say nice things, but that really p***ed me off.”
Phoenix’s last match was a mixed tag match with Edge against Maryse and Miz at this year’s Royal Rumble.