Beyond Wrestling Indefinitely Suspends Executive Producer
Beyond Wrestling has Indefinitely suspended executive producer Jon Roy for breaching their code of conduct. Beyond’s Drew Cordeiro announced on Twitter on Thursday that Roy was suspended for use of derogatory language, writing:
“Effective immediately I have indefinitely suspended our executive producer Jon Roy.
Our code of conduct states derogatory language will not be tolerated.
I’ll address this further when my schedule allows.
-Drew”
While Cordeiro did not specifically note the instance that led to the suspension, the announcement came after attention was brought to a post where Roy referred to a transgender woman as an “ugly bald guy in a dress” on Twitter.
Fightful reports that Roy posted to Twitter alleging that he was fired, writing:
Roy has since deleted his Twitter account.
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 6, 2024
.@RealShortname What the fuck is this? Please explain why you a.) tweeted this in the first place and b.) deleted it thinking what?! No one saw…. pic.twitter.com/Z1jL2EYdcN
— GleepGlorp 🧁 (@alissaTweets) June 6, 2024
