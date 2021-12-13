Beyond Wrestling Set To Launch ‘Wrestling Open’ Series Next Month

Beyond Wrestling owner Drew Cordeiro was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, and he revealed that the promotion will be launching a new weekly show, Wrestling Open, on IWTV starting next month.

The show will premiere on January 6 following the season finale of Beyond’s Uncharted Territory on December 30.

“This season of Uncharted Territory was scheduled to end on Dec. 30, but we have a ring and a room and a fan base, so we wanted to be creative for what to do next,” Cordeiro told SI. “So we developed this new platform for wrestlers, trainees and students from schools throughout the Northeast who have voluntarily helped each week with the execution of Season 3 of Uncharted Territory. The goal is to lower ticket prices and attract more fans to our Worcester-area events so that we can start developing newer athletes, provide them reps in front of our passionate crowd, and get them paid for their contributions.”

Cordeiro also explained how performers will be paid, noting that it’ll include ticket-sale revenue and performance bonuses:

“Performers will be incentivized to build the Wrestling Open audience as they will earn more based on the number of people watching on IWTV and in person at the White Eagle in Worcester,” Cordeiro said. “We want our talent to have as big of an audience as possible. That allows talent to ask for more money, sell more merchandise at the venue, and create bigger opportunities to build a fan base as big as possible.”

The interview notes that Alec Price, Edith Surreal, Eel O’Neal, Riley Shepard, Aaron Rourke, SLADE, Love Doug, Channing Thomas, Kylon King and Dustin Waller will be among those featured on the Wrestling Open debut.