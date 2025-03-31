Beyond Wrestling Prince Of The Rodeo Results 3.29.25: Tag Team Title Match, More

Beyond Wrestling held their Prince of the Rodeo show on Saturday night with the Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Fightful:

* TJ Crawford def. Ortiz

* Channing Thomas def. Spike Nishimura

* Aaron Rourke def. Julius Draeger

* Brad Hollister def. Brett Mettro

* DJ Powers def. Gabby Forza

* Donovan Dijak def. Bear Bronson

* Love Doug def. Rain Conway

* Eye Black Jack def. GAL

* Bobby Orlando def. Jake Gray

* Sean Legacy def. Gabriel Skye

* Wrestling Open Tag Team Championship Match: Swipe Right def. Marcus Mathers & Ryan Clancy