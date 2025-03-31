wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Prince Of The Rodeo Results 3.29.25: Tag Team Title Match, More
Beyond Wrestling held their Prince of the Rodeo show on Saturday night with the Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Fightful:
* TJ Crawford def. Ortiz
* Channing Thomas def. Spike Nishimura
* Aaron Rourke def. Julius Draeger
* Brad Hollister def. Brett Mettro
* DJ Powers def. Gabby Forza
* Donovan Dijak def. Bear Bronson
* Love Doug def. Rain Conway
* Eye Black Jack def. GAL
* Bobby Orlando def. Jake Gray
* Sean Legacy def. Gabriel Skye
* Wrestling Open Tag Team Championship Match: Swipe Right def. Marcus Mathers & Ryan Clancy
SUPERplex 💫 into Shambles. 🌪️@beyondwrestling debut. ✅#seanlegacy #super #prowrestling #prowrestling #WWEID #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/akQYqnSaOg
— Sean Legacy ショーン・レガシー (@Sean_Legacy1) March 30, 2025
Everything I hoped it would be.
Thank you @DijakFYE
Thank you @beyondwrestling
Watch. This. Replay. https://t.co/HdiNyxgYEC pic.twitter.com/I6ESwR9rsE
— Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) March 30, 2025
TJ Crawford Runs The World#BeyondWrestling pic.twitter.com/SuIv0E5CoY
— Jaime (@itsajaime) March 29, 2025