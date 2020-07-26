Beyond Wrestling Two Weeks Notice Quick Results 7.26.20: Warhorse Retains Title in Headliner

– Beyond Wrestling held the Two Weeks notice event earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results from the Beyond Wrestling event, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Pre-Show Match: SLADE got the win over Benjamin Carter.

* Allie Kat b Meatax Caster (w/ Bryce Donovan, Bobby Orlando and Bobby Jr). After the match, Warhorse and Effy came out to help and even the odds.

* Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver) defeated Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder).

* Wheeler Yuta picked up the win over Lee Moriarty.

* Willow Nightingale beat Pinkie Sanchez.

* Christian Casanova beat Blake Christian.

* Tony Deppen, Nick Gage & Chris Dickinson was victorious over Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Manders, Matthew Justice). It’s being reported that Nick Gage may have suffered an ankle injury during the match.

* IWTV Championship Match: Warhorse won out over Ricky Shane Page by disqualification. The victory makes Warhorse the longest-reigning IWTV Champion of all time at 310 days. He will be facing Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT title on Wednesday, July 29 on AEW Dynamite on TNT.

You can also view some clips and images from the event that were posted on Twitter below:

Please use https://t.co/HXmhLKahIv to watch #TwoWeeksNotice if you are still having issues accessing the stream pic.twitter.com/d0qcMmtdUx — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 26, 2020