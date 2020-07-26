wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Two Weeks Notice Quick Results 7.26.20: Warhorse Retains Title in Headliner
– Beyond Wrestling held the Two Weeks notice event earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Below are some results from the Beyond Wrestling event, courtesy of PWInsider.
* Pre-Show Match: SLADE got the win over Benjamin Carter.
* Allie Kat b Meatax Caster (w/ Bryce Donovan, Bobby Orlando and Bobby Jr). After the match, Warhorse and Effy came out to help and even the odds.
* Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver) defeated Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder).
* Wheeler Yuta picked up the win over Lee Moriarty.
* Willow Nightingale beat Pinkie Sanchez.
* Christian Casanova beat Blake Christian.
* Tony Deppen, Nick Gage & Chris Dickinson was victorious over Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Manders, Matthew Justice). It’s being reported that Nick Gage may have suffered an ankle injury during the match.
* IWTV Championship Match: Warhorse won out over Ricky Shane Page by disqualification. The victory makes Warhorse the longest-reigning IWTV Champion of all time at 310 days. He will be facing Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT title on Wednesday, July 29 on AEW Dynamite on TNT.
You can also view some clips and images from the event that were posted on Twitter below:
.@RickeyShanePage with a swanton bomb!#Beyond #TwoWeeksNotice @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/RBra3jA7PC pic.twitter.com/Ur26DSsJbi
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 26, 2020
.@Kill4nova with a slingshot hangmans legdrop!#Beyond #TwoWeeksNotice @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/RBra3jA7PC pic.twitter.com/JTgmUUPnuY
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 26, 2020
.@Air_Blake2234 with a Spanish fly!#Beyond #TwoWeeksNotice @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/RBra3jA7PC pic.twitter.com/zWVePZ8Ea7
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 26, 2020
Please use https://t.co/HXmhLKahIv to watch #TwoWeeksNotice if you are still having issues accessing the stream pic.twitter.com/d0qcMmtdUx
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 26, 2020
UP NOW: @WheelerYuta vs. @apexofcombat#TwoWeeksNotice
Catch the stream on @indiewrestling!
Sign up for https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ using promo code BEYOND for a 5 day free trial. pic.twitter.com/AJnAvUldtx
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 26, 2020
UP NOW: @SuckMeSanchez vs. @w_nightingale_#TwoWeeksNotice
Catch the stream on @indiewrestling!
Sign up for https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ using promo code BEYOND for a 5 day free trial. pic.twitter.com/mGz9zSmU2e
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 26, 2020
WARHORSE's first IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship was at a beach show for @beyondwrestling.
Full circle.#TwoWeeksNotice https://t.co/iczVphsF7v
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) July 26, 2020
UP NOW: @Kill4nova vs. @Air_Blake2234#TwoWeeksNotice
Catch the stream on @indiewrestling!
Sign up for https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ using promo code BEYOND for a 5 day free trial. pic.twitter.com/dKpyNzTIZj
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Abandoning All of His Gimmicks: ‘It’s Time For Me to Be Matthew Hardy’
- Mark Henry Says Recent Adam Cole – Pat McAfee Blow Up Was ‘Not A Work’
- Lio Rush Reveals His Reaction To Vince McMahon Pitching The Bobby Lashley Backside Pose Angle
- Eric Bischoff Upsets Alundra Blayze on Twitter, Blayze Claims Bischoff Paid Her a ‘Fraction’ of What the Men Were Paid