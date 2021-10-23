wrestling

Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results: Davey Richards in Action, More

October 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling aired their latest Uncharted Territory episode on Thursday night, with Davey Richards and more in action. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Prize City Hooligans (Alec Price & Becca) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)

* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Trish Adora (c) def. Eel O’Neal

* Discovery Gauntlet Tag Team Match: Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) def. The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)

* Richard Holliday def. Cabana Man Dan

* Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz def. Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK)

* Club Cam (Aaron Rourke, Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. The High Flying Star Machines (BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill)

* Megan Bayne def. Willow Nightingale

* Matt Makowski def. Davey Richards

