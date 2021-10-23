wrestling
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results: Davey Richards in Action, More
Beyond Wrestling aired their latest Uncharted Territory episode on Thursday night, with Davey Richards and more in action. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Prize City Hooligans (Alec Price & Becca) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)
* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Trish Adora (c) def. Eel O’Neal
Black hole slam!!#unchartedterritory @TrishAdora202 @eelonealaahs pic.twitter.com/zDqK30SCYY
— 🎬Pink Lady, Sweet Potato💗 (@ThatRoseTattoo) October 22, 2021
* Discovery Gauntlet Tag Team Match: Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) def. The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)
.@WavesandCurlstt (@JaylenBrandyn @traekeepdancing) with the Wave Check!#UnchartedTerritory @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/2zXtZrC7oO
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 22, 2021
* Richard Holliday def. Cabana Man Dan
Bobby with the save!!#UnchartedTerritory @TheBobbyOrlando pic.twitter.com/THJpa66Mod
— 🎬Pink Lady, Sweet Potato💗 (@ThatRoseTattoo) October 22, 2021
* Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz def. Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK)
* Club Cam (Aaron Rourke, Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. The High Flying Star Machines (BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill)
* Megan Bayne def. Willow Nightingale
* Matt Makowski def. Davey Richards
