Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results: Davey Richards in Action, More

Beyond Wrestling aired their latest Uncharted Territory episode on Thursday night, with Davey Richards and more in action. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Prize City Hooligans (Alec Price & Becca) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)

* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Trish Adora (c) def. Eel O’Neal

* Discovery Gauntlet Tag Team Match: Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) def. The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)

* Richard Holliday def. Cabana Man Dan

* Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz def. Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK)

* Club Cam (Aaron Rourke, Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. The High Flying Star Machines (BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill)

* Megan Bayne def. Willow Nightingale

* Matt Makowski def. Davey Richards