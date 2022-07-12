Bianca Belair on Frustration With Losing Her Opponents Due to Injury During Title Reigns

– The Corner Podcast‘s Andreas Hale & Kel Dansby spoke to WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on how she deals with the frustration of her scheduled opponents getting injured during her title reigns. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on her opponents getting injured during her title runs: “It’s difficult, and it gets frustrating for me sometimes. Even with my SmackDown Title reign, I didn’t feel I was able to live up to the full potential as SmackDown’s Women’s Champion, with how short the reign was, and also with my feuds. Bayley getting injured — I can’t wait for Bayley to comeback — Bayley getting injured, Carmella having to step in at SummerSlam. Not being able to have these amazing matches that I could have had in my title reign and being able to go up against other great competitors to prove that I’m champion, and then it getting cut short. Fast forward, it’s like deja vu, it’s happening all over again. My competitors that I’m supposed to have, I’m not having.”

Belair on dealing with the frustration: “It gets frustrating, but I try to look at it as, I have to adapt and it’s making me a better competitor and making me stay on my toes. I always want to show that I’m always going to be there and be dependable and be able to show up and show out. Be the common denominator of whatever big moments happen. If someone else can’t show up, Bianca Belair is going to be there. Bianca Belair is going to be in the mix of the big moments and be talked about. That’s really my main goal, be part of big moments and always be available so my name can always stay in the conversation. Anytime they want a big match or big moment, Bianca Belair’s name comes up in the conversation because they know I’m going to come through, show up and show out.”