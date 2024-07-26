Bianca Belair Says She Peed Herself During Queen Of The Ring Semifinal Match

Bianca Belair recently recalled having an accident during her match with Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Belair and Cargill were asked if they’d ever peed themselves in a match during their appearance on Hot Ones, and Belair acknowledged that she had during her semifinal match with Jax.

“It’s a reason why I don’t do leg drops anymore,” Belair began (per Wrestling Inc). “Oh no, you know when it happened, it just happened recently. Queen of the Ring tournament, Nia Jax, took her finish, it’s just like a little [urine].”

Cargill said she never had done so. Cargill and Belair ended up defending their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the PPV itself against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.