wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Shares Pics With Montez Ford at ESPY Awards
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended the 2023 ESPY Awards, and Belair shared some pics from the red carpet. Belair and Ford were at last night’s ceremony along with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Belair posted to her Twitter account with the photos, writing:
“We are @WWE
#Espys
It was an amazing night among some of the most amazing athletes!
What an honor to represent WWE and the @TheVFoundation tonight!
#ESTofWWE”
We are @WWE#Espys
It was an amazing night among some of the most amazing athletes!
What an honor to represent WWE and the @TheVFoundation tonight!#ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/L49EnYHVJh
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Opens Up On Working For Bill Watts In Mid-South, Watts’ Reputation As A Bully
- Grayson Waller Takes Shot At The Rock In New Video, Rock Fires Back
- Matt Hardy On Deciding to Leave WWE, May Have Stayed If Triple H Had Been in Charge
- Eric Bischoff On Marc Mero’s Work As Johnny B Badd, Says Dusty Rhodes Was High On Him