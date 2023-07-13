Bianca Belair Shares Pics With Montez Ford at ESPY Awards

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended the 2023 ESPY Awards, and Belair shared some pics from the red carpet. Belair and Ford were at last night’s ceremony along with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Belair posted to her Twitter account with the photos, writing:

“We are @WWE

#Espys

It was an amazing night among some of the most amazing athletes!

What an honor to represent WWE and the @TheVFoundation tonight!

#ESTofWWE”