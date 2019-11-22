Biff Busick Responds To Triple H Saying Talent Should Handle Releases Privately

Yesterday, Triple H took part in a media call to promote NXT Takeover, and said that talent wanting out of WWE should discuss the matter privately rather than going on social media to say so. He claimed that some want out for legitimate reasons but others just want attention.

In a post on Twitter, Biff Busick (the former Oney Lorcan), replied to what Triple H had to say. Busick is still under contract with WWE but asked for his release at the end of last month.

He wrote: “THE MATURE PROFESSIONAL THING TO SAY WOULD BE NO COMMENT AND HAVE A PRIVATE CONVERSATION PROMOTER TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR INSTEAD OF BURYING TALENT PUBLICLY TO THE MEDIA THATS HOW I DO BUSINESS ITS ALL ABOUT THE GAME AND HOW YOU PLAY IT.”