Big E. Says New Day Wanted to Go to NXT to Feud With Undisputed ERA

Big E. recently recalled how the New Day wanted to work more with Undisputed ERA during the buildup to WWE Survivor Series 2019. The WWE Champion was on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement show and talked about the 2019 PPV, which saw NXT involved in the brand supremacy battle and saw New Day take on the Viking Raiders and Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

“We always wanted to do stuff with Undisputed ERA,” he said (per Fightful). “We even talked about going down to NXT at some point and doing a run with them, that was something we really wanted to do. Those guys are so incredibly hot and had such a great run down there. It was cool.”

He continued, “That version of Survivor Series when we involved NXT was cool, unique, and added a different flavor to Survivor Series. We didn’t get our faction vs. faction match with Undisputed ERA, but being part of stuff with Viking Raiders and those guys was cool and a unique way to do the match.”