BIGBOSS Shimizu Is Stepping Away From Ring For Rest Of 2025

Dragongate has announced that BIGBOSS Shimizu is stepping away from the ring for the rest of the year. The Japanese promotion announced on Sunday that Shimizu asked to be allowed to step away from competition, and that they agreed to it.

The full announcement reads:

Notice regarding BIGBOSS Shimizu

After a series of discussions, Shimizu has formally requested to be allowed to step away from competition for the remainder of 2025. Updates on his return will be shared when available.

Shimizu has been part of Dragongate for the whole of his career. Fightful notes that he was suspended in 2024 for a suspected contract violation.