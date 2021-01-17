wrestling / News

Billie Kay Says She’s Always Been Punk, Ruby Riott Shows Kay’s ‘Punk Pack’

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Billie Kay Riott Squad

In a post on Twitter, Billie Kay continued to insist that she’s always been punk and deserves her spot in the Riott Squad.

She wrote: “I’ve always been punk…Left pic from a 2007 match in Australia. My entrance music was Avril Lavigne.

Earlier in the day, Riott showed off Billie’s neat and tidy “punk pack” for her outfit, which had a label and everything.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billie Kay, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading