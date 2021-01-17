wrestling / News
Billie Kay Says She’s Always Been Punk, Ruby Riott Shows Kay’s ‘Punk Pack’
January 16, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Billie Kay continued to insist that she’s always been punk and deserves her spot in the Riott Squad.
She wrote: “I’ve always been punk…Left pic from a 2007 match in Australia. My entrance music was Avril Lavigne.”
I’ve always been punk…
Left pic from a 2007 match in Australia. My entrance music was Avril Lavigne 🤟 pic.twitter.com/td5EXJ8NlO
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 16, 2021
Earlier in the day, Riott showed off Billie’s neat and tidy “punk pack” for her outfit, which had a label and everything.
Saw this in the locker room last night. @BillieKayWWE brought a bag for her outfit last night. Worst part is….she labeled it. 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/GvbEGJSDxE
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Raven On Getting Heat From Vince McMahon Over His Friendship With Shane, His Johnny Polo Gimmick
- Eddie Kingston On His WWE Tryout, When He Knew He Wasn’t Going to Be Signed
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels Return Talks In 2001, The Pitch He Made To Him, Michaels Coming Back In 2002
- Riddle Reacts to UFC Changing Marijuana Policy, Says It’s an ‘Amazing Gift’